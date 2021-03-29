A few weeks ago, alleged marketing material depicting an upcoming Samsung budget tablet – the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – was leaked. Now, leakster Evan Blass (via Voice) has shared a high-resolution render of the tablet, alongside a few of its key specs. As per a previous leak, the device might be launched at some point in June, with the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite also tagging along.

An entry-level MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 3 gigs of RAM, and 5,100mAh battery

Talking about the specs, the latest leak mentions that the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will draw power from the entry-level MediaTek Helio P22T processor. It is an octa-core processor that includes two clusters of Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 2.3GHz and 1.8GHz respectively. Graphics are handled by the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, while the peak display resolution it can support is FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels). Talking about the display, the leak mentions an 8.4-inch display. There will be 3GB RAM and a 5,100mAh battery to keep the lights on.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will reportedly offer a slim metallic build, which is quite a pleasant surprise given its strictly budget appeal. There are fairly thick bezels on all sides, while the front camera sits at the top when the device is held in portrait orientation. This is a deviation from the Galaxy Tab S7 (Review) on which the camera is positioned with landscape usage in mind, especially when connected to the keyboard case.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite might be launched alongside Galaxy Tab S7 Lite in June

Coming back to the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, there is a single camera at the back without an LED flash. Samsung doesn’t appear to have equipped the device with a fingerprint sensor, which means buyers will have to rely on password/pattern lock or face unlock. It is also unlikely that the device will be fitted with any stereo speakers with AKG tuning. With the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Samsung is aiming to deliver a device that is suited for one-handed usage with a decent multimedia experience.