Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite evan blass voice
Image: Evan Blass / Voice

A few weeks ago, alleged marketing material depicting an upcoming Samsung budget tablet – the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – was leaked. Now, leakster Evan Blass (via Voice) has shared a high-resolution render of the tablet, alongside a few of its key specs. As per a previous leak, the device might be launched at some point in June, with the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite also tagging along

An entry-level MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 3 gigs of RAM, and 5,100mAh battery

Talking about the specs, the latest leak mentions that the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will draw power from the entry-level MediaTek Helio P22T processor. It is an octa-core processor that includes two clusters of Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 2.3GHz and 1.8GHz respectively. Graphics are handled by the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, while the peak display resolution it can support is FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels). Talking about the display, the leak mentions an 8.4-inch display. There will be 3GB RAM and a 5,100mAh battery to keep the lights on.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will reportedly offer a slim metallic build, which is quite a pleasant surprise given its strictly budget appeal. There are fairly thick bezels on all sides, while the front camera sits at the top when the device is held in portrait orientation. This is a deviation from the Galaxy Tab S7 (Review) on which the camera is positioned with landscape usage in mind, especially when connected to the keyboard case. 

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite might be launched alongside Galaxy Tab S7 Lite in June

Coming back to the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, there is a single camera at the back without an LED flash. Samsung doesn’t appear to have equipped the device with a fingerprint sensor, which means buyers will have to rely on password/pattern lock or face unlock. It is also unlikely that the device will be fitted with any stereo speakers with AKG tuning. With the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Samsung is aiming to deliver a device that is suited for one-handed usage with a decent multimedia experience. 

View Galaxy Tab S7 at Samsung
 View Galaxy Tab A7 at Samsung



I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
Airpods 3
Pocketnow Daily: Apple’s March Event & AirPods 3 are MISSING! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the upcoming AirPods 3 that won’t launch on Apple’s next event, the OnePlus 9, and more.
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
OnePlus 7, 7 Pro start receiving Android 11 update
OnePllus is finally rolling out the Android 11 update for its OnePlus…
xiaomi mi 11 ultra
Xiaomi sets March 29 as launch date for Mi 11 Ultra and Pro
As for the Mi 11 Pro, it is said to support 120x zoom with a periscope lens on the back.