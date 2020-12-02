Samsung’s next true wireless earbuds recently popped up on the US FCC certification database, revealing the name Galaxy Buds Pro and also giving us a glimpse of the squarish charging case via design schematics. Leaks and rumors have been swirling around for a while, but we might now have our first look at the Galaxy Buds Pro’s design and that of the charging case too.

The light violet shade looks rad!

Leakster Evan Blass (via Voice) has shared detailed renders of the Galaxy Buds Pro, which appear to follow-in the design footsteps of Galaxy Buds+. But there are a few notable differences. The Galaxy Buds have a more rounded profile – almost like an oval. There is also a mesh at the top that will likely play a role in noise cancellation alongside a pin-hole mic at the opposite end. The in-ear design will provide better noise isolation and more effective noise cancellation compared to what the Galaxy Buds Live could achieve.

The Galaxy Buds Pro appears to rock a light purple shade, but more color options are certainly in the pipeline. The same shade also makes its way to the charging case, which looks identical to the one Samsung shipped with the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live earbuds. We also see the AKG branding on the lid, which makes it abundantly clear that the upcoming earbuds have been tuned by AKG. The case reportedly comes equipped with a 472mAh battery, but details such as playback time on a single charge are still a mystery.

ANC is likely a part of the package

As per previous leaks, the Galaxy Buds Pro will come with Active Noise Cancellation, something that the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ missed out on. Samsung is also rumored to offer an improved ambient mode with its upcoming earbuds. The Galaxy Buds Pro will reportedly debut alongside the Galaxy S21 series at the next Galaxy Unpacked event that will allegedly be held in January this year.