Over the past few weeks, Samsung’s upcoming mid-ranger – the Galaxy A52 – has popped up on multiple occasions in leaks, giving us a glimpse of its design and some key specs too. Now, the folks over at Winfuture have shared almost everything there is to know about the Galaxy A52 – including some sweet high-resolution renders, internal hardware details, and the asking price too – for both its 4G and 5G variants.

Starting with the differences, cellular connectivity standard is obviously the key variance between the 4G and 5G models of the Galaxy A52. Additionally, the 4G variant will rely on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, while the 5G model will draw firepower from the Snapdragon 750G processor that has an integrated 5G modem. The rest of the internal hardware is almost identical.

Galaxy A52 will reportedly come armed with a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate – goes up to 120Hz on the 5G model – and a centered hole-punch in accordance with the Infinity-O design language. The Qualcomm SoC will be paired with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of onboard storage with scope for further expansion via a microSD card slot.

Coming to the imaging hardware, the quad rear camera setup is highlighted by a 64MP primary snapper. It sits alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 5MP and 2MP cameras as well – likely for macro photography and depth sensing. On the front, Galaxy A52 is said to offer a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling duties.

A 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging will keep the lights on, but wireless charging is missing. Android 11 will handle things on the software side, while the build of Galaxy A52 is claimed to be IP67-certified. Biometric authentication, on the other hand, will be handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Coming to the pricing part, the Samsung Galaxy A52 will reportedly set buyers back by €349 (~ $420) for its 4G LTE model, while the 5G model will come with a €429 (~ $520) price tag attached to it. However, the pricing might differ from region to region, and a concrete launch date hasn’t been revealed either.