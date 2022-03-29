Samsung’s upcoming foldable devices may not be as exciting as before

We have seen an important evolution in foldable devices’ quality standards and durability. However, we have to admit that ideas are a bit limited when it comes to design. Basic concepts don’t change, and we keep getting more of the same, and unfortunately, it seems that this won’t be changing anytime soon. As the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 may be slightly improved versions of their predecessors.

According to information from well-known leaker Ice Universe, Samsung’s new foldable devices won’t feature huge design changes, as they are allegedly going to look like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Of course, this doesn’t mean that we will get the same internals, as rumors have also mentioned that we are getting an improved Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor, a new and improved UTG, and more.

It seems that Samsung’s main goal to keep using the same design is to minimize costs that have to do with the development of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, so we could assume that the same treatment may be applied to the design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Ice Universe also mentioned that the new models could be more like a Galaxy Z Fold 3s or even a Galaxy Z Fold 2ss. So yeah, no big changes there.

Further, South Korean supply chains have also suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will retain the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, even though there’s a chance we may get a device with smaller bezels. Some even believe that we may get a larger cover display and several camera improvements, but only time will tell.

On the other hand, we have rumors claiming that we may get a new foldable device this year, meaning that we could see three new foldable smartphones from Samsung in the second half of 2022. Whatever the case, I can only say that I will keep my fingers crossed, hoping that Samsung keeps the “Z” branding away from the new models.

