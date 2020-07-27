Samsung has scheduled an event on August 5 where the company will unveil five new products, some of which have already appeared in extensive leaks. The South Korean electronics giant has now released the first trailer for its highly anticipated event that shows us a glimpse of all the devices that are set to debut early next month.

Towards the end of the video, we see a silhouette of five devices that will break cover at the next Unpacked event, and it is pretty clear what they are. At the extreme right is the Galaxy Note 20 with the S Pen, sitting alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch, the Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 behind it.

The Galaxy Note 20 and its Ultra sibling have also appeared in some hi-res renders and we also have come across their camera specifications in detail. Similar is the case with the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+, both of which will bring an upgraded dual rear camera setup and the S Pen magnetically attached to the device. Additionally, live images of the Galaxy Buds Live as well as the Galaxy Watch 3 have also made their way online.