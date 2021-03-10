galaxy unpacked

Samsung has just announced that its next Unpacked event is happening on March 17. If the history of ‘AWESOME’ keyphrase in the context of Samsung ad campaigns is anything to go by, we are expecting the launch of new Galaxy A-series mid-rangers. And if you’ve been following Samsung news lately, you might already know the two devices that are about to make their debut at the next Unpacked event – the Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy A72.

As per a leakster with a fairly solid track record, the Galaxy A52 and A72 will indeed make an appearance at the upcoming Unpacked event. Over the past few weeks, the two phones have been leaked extensively – especially the Galaxy A52 5G – and have appeared on Samsung’s support pages as well, complete with official renders in tow. Both the phones share a lot of their design elements such as an Infinity-O display with a centered hole-punch and similar camera module aesthetics at the back.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A52 fully leaked with renders, specs, and pricing in tow

Talking about specifications, the Galaxy A52 will reportedly come equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. If the leaks are true, it will be the first non-flagship Samsung phone to rock a 120Hz AMOLED display. Under the hood, you’ll find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G paired with up to 8 gigs of RAM and 256GB of on-device storage.

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52 (Image: Twitter / @rquandt)

The quad rear camera set-up of Galaxy A52 5G will reportedly include a 64MP main snapper, assisted in its imaging duties by an 8MP wide-angle shooter, a 5MP sensor for macro photography, and a 2MP sensor for calculating depth information. There is a 32MP selfie camera on the front, while the 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support will keep the IP67-certified phone running.

Galaxy A52 & A72 might be first Samsung mid-rangers with a high refresh rate display
Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72 leaked render

Coming to the Galaxy A72, leaks suggest that it will offer a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display that refreshes at 90Hz. Samsung has reportedly armed this 4G-only phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip that runs things in tandem with 6 gigs of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. There are four cameras at the back – a 64MP primary snapper, a 12MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP camera for macro photography, and a 5MP depth sensor.




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
best samsung galaxy s21 ultra colorful cases
Samsung Galaxy S21, Google Pixel 4a and more are on sale today
Today’s best deals come from Amazon, Samsung and Best Buy, where you can find the Samsung Galaxy S21 for as low as $75
new iPad Air
Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad Air, wireless headphones and more are also on sale
Check out some of the best deals available at B&H Photo Video, where you can find the latest iPad Air, the Google Pixel 3XL and more on sale
Android 12 pocketnow
Android 12: Top features spotted so far!
Android 12 has arrived, and it brings with a ton of aesthetic and functional changes. We’ve rounded up the best features spotted so far.