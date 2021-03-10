Samsung has just announced that its next Unpacked event is happening on March 17. If the history of ‘AWESOME’ keyphrase in the context of Samsung ad campaigns is anything to go by, we are expecting the launch of new Galaxy A-series mid-rangers. And if you’ve been following Samsung news lately, you might already know the two devices that are about to make their debut at the next Unpacked event – the Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy A72.

The moment of awesome we’ve all been waiting for: Unpacked, March 17, 2021. #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/SvzP7ugttO — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) March 9, 2021

As per a leakster with a fairly solid track record, the Galaxy A52 and A72 will indeed make an appearance at the upcoming Unpacked event. Over the past few weeks, the two phones have been leaked extensively – especially the Galaxy A52 5G – and have appeared on Samsung’s support pages as well, complete with official renders in tow. Both the phones share a lot of their design elements such as an Infinity-O display with a centered hole-punch and similar camera module aesthetics at the back.

Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked is Happening on March 17, in this event we will see the A52 & A72 release! Official Invitation: https://t.co/HlR1ipNDuL pic.twitter.com/TdPC1SYJen — Anthony (@TheGalox_) March 9, 2021

Talking about specifications, the Galaxy A52 will reportedly come equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. If the leaks are true, it will be the first non-flagship Samsung phone to rock a 120Hz AMOLED display. Under the hood, you’ll find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G paired with up to 8 gigs of RAM and 256GB of on-device storage.

The quad rear camera set-up of Galaxy A52 5G will reportedly include a 64MP main snapper, assisted in its imaging duties by an 8MP wide-angle shooter, a 5MP sensor for macro photography, and a 2MP sensor for calculating depth information. There is a 32MP selfie camera on the front, while the 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support will keep the IP67-certified phone running.

Coming to the Galaxy A72, leaks suggest that it will offer a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display that refreshes at 90Hz. Samsung has reportedly armed this 4G-only phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip that runs things in tandem with 6 gigs of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. There are four cameras at the back – a 64MP primary snapper, a 12MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP camera for macro photography, and a 5MP depth sensor.