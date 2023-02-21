Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series was announced earlier this month, with availability starting last week. Prices remained the same as those that came with the Galaxy S22 series, leaving the base model selling for $800, the plus variant for $1,000, and the Ultra at $1,200. However, the latest offers will help you get interesting discounts on every single model.

We have spotted some interesting deals applied to Samsung’s best and latest Galaxy devices, as you can currently get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy S23 starting at $100 after receiving huge trade-in deals at Samsung.com. The entry-level model launched with an $800 price tag, which means you would be able to score up to $700 in savings when you go for an unlocked device. These savings get even better when you go for the carrier-locked variants, as trading in your current device will help you get your hands on a new device without having to pay a single dollar. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is receiving the same treatment, which means you can get yours unlocked starting at $300, get one for $200 on Verizon’s network, or buy yours for free at T-Mobile or AT&T.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also receives up to $1,000 in savings with an eligible trade-in, meaning that you can pick one up unlocked for $450 or $200 with T-Mobile or AT&T. The Galaxy S23 Ultra starts with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM, depending on your storage option. You get the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 5G support, a long-lasting battery, and other cool features. However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra stands out because it packs an embedded S Pen, which also means stylus support, and a 200MP Wide primary sensor on its camera setup, while the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus feature a 50MP wide shooter.

And if you’re still looking for other alternatives to get a new Galaxy S23, remember that you can also get yours for $800 with a $50 Amazon Gift Card Bundle, and you can also trade in one of your current devices to get up to $401 on your new device with Amazon.com Gift Card credit.

You can also score some nice savings on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which now sells for $1,098 thanks to a 16 percent discount, and you can complete your package with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which sells for $259 on its 44mm model with 16 percent savings.