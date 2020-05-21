Samsung has launched a new QLED 4K TV series called The Terrace that is tailored for outdoor viewing. It is available in three sizes (55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch) and comes with an IP55 rating, which means it offers protection against water and dust to a certain extent.

The key talking point is the 2,000 nits brightness, which essentially means you won’t have to struggle with dim content. Plus, the adaptive picture technology will further optimize the viewing experience based on ambient lighting conditions. The software is based on Samsung’s Tizen platform, and you also get to choose from a trio of AI assistants viz. Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

To make it ideal for viewing content under daylight, Samsung has applied an anti-reflective coating on The Terrace TV’s display to reduce glare. The company says its latest offering also delivers a motion rate of MR240, providing a blur-free viewing experience with high clarity.

The Terrace is launching today in the US and Canada, and will be available in more markets soon. The price, however, will make you want to think twice before splurging on it. The 55-inch model is priced at $3,499, while the 65-inch and 75-inch models will set you back by $4,999 and $6,499 respectively.

To go with its new TV, Samsung has also launched The Terrace Soundbar that is paired wirelessly and can be mounted directly to the TV or a wall. Just like the TV, The Terrace Soundbar also comes with an IP55 rating and relies on a proprietary distortion canceling technology to deliver clear sound output.

The Terrace Soundbar

Source: Samsung