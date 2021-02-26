Earlier this month, a leak spilled the beans on Samsung’s upcoming rugged phone – the Galaxy XCover 5. Now, the upcoming Samsung offering has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database, indicating that the device is inching closer to its official launch. The Bluetooth SIG listing mentions support for Bluetooth v5.0 standard for pairing it with other devices and two model numbers – SM-G525F and SM-G525F_DS – with the latter indicating that it will be sold in a dual-SIM flavor as well.

As per the leak that we mentioned earlier, the Galaxy XCover 5 will come equipped with a small-ish 5.34-inch display with a not-so-eye-pooping HD+ (1600 x 900 pixels) resolution. Being a rugged phone that likely won’t care much about aesthetics, you can expect some thick bezels and raised edges for added protection against accidental drops.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 key specs:

-5.3 inch display, HD+ resolution with 1600 x 900 pixels

-4GB RAM + 64GB ROM

-16MP Rear

-5MP Front

-3000mAh battery

-15W charging

-USB-C port

-Color: Black

-LTE support pic.twitter.com/qBIIajcznP — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) February 2, 2021

Details about the silicon powering the Galaxy XCover 5 are still under the wraps, but it won’t be a flagship chipset, which is usually reserved for the XCover Pro family. However, the XCover 5 will reportedly come equipped with 4 gigs of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. There will be a USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer. And to provide the juice, it will come fitted with a 3,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging.

And as you might have guessed by now, there won’t be anything fancy in the camera department either. The Galaxy XCover 5 will reportedly feature a single 16-megapixel camera at the back. And to shoulder the selfie and video calling duties, Samsung is said to have fitted its upcoming rugged phone with a 5-megapixel snapper. And oh, it will miss out on 5G support, and there will only be a single color option on the table – black.

The Galaxy XCover 5 is touted to launch at some point in March, as per Nils Ahrensmeier of TechNik News Net. The Galaxy Xcover family is long overdue for a new member, as the last phone in the series was the Galaxy XCover 4 that arrived all the way back in 2017.