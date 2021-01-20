Samsung has announced that its latest rugged tablet, the Galaxy Tab Active3, is now up for grabs in the US market. The latest Samsung offering is aimed at front-line workers and comes with features such as a military-grade build, enhanced touch sensitivity for usage with gloves, a replaceable battery, no battery mode, and wireless DeX experience to name a few. To recall, the tablet was originally announced back in September last year.

It comes with an IP68-certified S Pen as well

Starting with the build, the Galaxy Tab Active3 has an IP68-rated and MIL-STD-810H certified build and comes with a sturdy external shell that also houses an IP68-certified S Pen at the top. The device is touted to survive accidental drops from a height of up to 1.5 meters. Notably, it comes with a user-replaceable battery and can also work without a battery when plugged into a charging source.

A promise of three major Android upgrades and five years of security updates

Connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 6 with MIMO support, and there is also a programmable key for enabling features such as push-to-talk, scanning barcodes using the Knox capture feature, or to perform any other critical task in a jiffy. The Galaxy Tab Active3 is also touted to be Enterprise Edition-ready out of the box, which means it will receive one year of Knox Suite, three assured Android upgrades, and five years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 specifications:

Display 8-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) Processor Samsung Exynos 9810

Octa-core 2.7GHz + 1.7GHz Cellular Connectivity 4G FDD LTE Memory 4GB, 64GB / 4GB, 128GB (microSD up to 1TB, sold separately) Camera 13 MP, AF + 5.0 MP Port USB 3.1 Type C, Pogo Pin Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM

Wi-Fi Direct Software Android 10 Dimensions & Weight 126.8 x 213.8 x 9.9mm, 426g(Wi-Fi) / 427g(LTE) Battery 5050mAh, User Replaceable Durability IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 1.5m Anti-shock with inbox protective cover, MIL-STD-810H Pen S Pen (IP68 Certified) Security Secured by Knox

Biometric Authentication (Face Recognition, Fingerprint Scanner)

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 pricing & availability

Galaxy Tab Active3 comes in a Wi-Fi only model that is priced at $489.99, while the LTE variant will set you back by $589.99. Samsung plans to launch the tablet as an Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) device once it receives the Android 11 update. It is now up for grabs from authorized Samsung outlets and the official Samsung website.