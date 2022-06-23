Samsung’s QN800B Neo QLED 8K is now $1,000 off

We are halfway through the latest Discover Samsung week, where we have seen tons of amazing devices on sale, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and more. However, today’s best deal comes with the 85-inch model of Samsung’s QN800B Neo QLED 8K.

Score a new 85-inch QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TV for just $5,500 after receiving a $1,000 discount. This is an excellent option for those looking for one of Samsung’s latest and best smart TVs, as this model comes with a Neural Quantum Processor that will upscale all your content to 8K for the best viewing experience.

You will also enjoy out-of-this-world detail on a screen made brilliant by Samsung’s own Mini LEDs and amazing audio thanks to Samsung’s 3D sound that will make you feel like you’re in the middle of the action.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you’re interested in more affordable options, you can also consider the smaller 75-inch and 65-inch models now available for $4,500 and $3,300, respectively. And to make things even more interesting, Samsung has also decided to add a little extra something to your purchase, as users will get a select Galaxy S22 model on the purchase of 2022 models of Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs.

QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV The QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV comes with Quantum Matrix technology with mini LED to provide a bright and fantastic image quality, a Samsung Neo Quantum Processor 8K, outstanding 3D sound, and other great features.

Other deals will also get you great savings on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro that now sells for $850 after receiving $200 instant savings. The base model comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, a 13.3-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, and Samsung is also adding a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with your purchase. You can also consider getting a larger display to work on, especially considering that Samsung’s M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor is now selling for $330 after scoring a $40 discount.

You can also score a new Samsung Galaxy S22 model starting at $100 after the latest and enhanced trade-in savings that will get you up to $700 credit towards purchasing Samsung’s most affordable flagships. And the best part is that you can enjoy 256GB storage for the price of the 128GB model, as Samsung is doubling your storage space free of charge.