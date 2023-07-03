We start today’s deals with tons of amazing smart TVs that are currently on sale at Amazon.com. First, we have the Samsung QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR Smart TV that sells for as low as $478 on its 32-inch version. However, if you want to take advantage of the best savings, you may want to go for the larger 85-inch variation that normally sells for $2,298, not now goes for $1,798, thanks to a very attractive 22 percent discount.

The Samsung QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR smart TV arrives with some of the company’s best features, including Dual LED technology, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony, Motion Xcelerator, a convenient Game Hub, and Alexa built-in, so it will also be a great addition to your Alexa enabled smart home. And if that’s not enough to get you excited? Remember that this is the latest 2023 model, and it also includes a Quantum Processor Lite with automatic content upscaling that will let you watch all your favorite shows, movies, and any content with 4K optimization.

If you’re looking for more options, I recommend you check out the 55 and 65-inch options that sell for $698 and $898 with 13 and 10 percent savings, respectively. But if you can spend some more, I suggest you check out the Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C Series Neo Quantum Smart TV that sells for $2,198 thanks to the latest 21 percent discount on its 65-inch model. Go for the larger 75-inch variant and get the same 21 percent savings, leaving it up for grabs at $2,598.

Another great alternative comes with the Samsung QLED 4K Q80C Series, which sells for $998 on its 55-inch variant with 17 percent savings, or get a 19 percent discount on the 65-inch Samsung OLED 4K S90C Series Quantum HDR smart TV, now available for $2,098. And if you’re looking for a massive smart TV with crazy savings, I suggest you check out Hisense’s 85-inch ULED Premium U7H QLED Series 4K smart TV, which now sells for $1,498 after a 40 percent discount.