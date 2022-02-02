Samsung's Q60A Series Smart TVs and other great options are on sale right now

You still have time to get yourself ready for the Superbowl, and we have found several deals on the latest smart TVs that will help you enjoy this event even better. For instance, you can get your hands on a new Samsung Class QLED Q6 Series 43-inch 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa built-in for just $498 after getting a 17 percent discount that will get you $102 savings. This model is also on sale on its 50-inch model that now sells for $578, which will help you save $122. However, the best deal comes with the 70-inch option for $1,048 after receiving a 22 percent discount which translates to $302 savings for those interested.

You can also check out the Samsung Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series that is now available for just $498 on its 55-inch model from 2020, which will get you $102 savings. And if you want better savings, you can also check out the larger 65-inch variant going for $648 after a 19 percent discount that will get you $152 savings. Samsung’s Class FRAME QLED LS03 Series is also on sale, and you can pick one up starting at $458 after a $142 discount that will get you 24 percent savings on its 32-inch model. But you can also check out the larger variants as they are also getting some exciting deals.

Samsung Q60A Series Samsung TU-8300 Series VIZIO P-Series Premium

Moving on to VIZIO’s products, you will be able to purchase a new P-Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV for $899 after a massive 31 percent discount that will get you $400.99 savings on its 65-inch model. You can also get a larger display with the 75-inch VIZIO M6 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV that goes for $729 after a $270.99 discount. Opt for the smaller 65-inch model available for $598 after receiving an $81.99 discount.