Well, we are taking a break from deals to report on a remarkably interesting topic. It seems that Samsung is getting everything ready for the upcoming launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. As Jon Prosser posted on his newly created website, the Korean tech giant has already started to mass-produce its two new foldables.

Recent rumors suggest that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 may launch in August. Samsung’s new foldable devices could be announced in the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which could happen on August 3, where we could also see the launch of four new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models. However, Samsung fans and every other person who wants a new Samsung foldable could have to wait until August 27 for these to become available for purchase.

Now, Jon Prosser’s sources claim that Samsung started to mass-produce both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 last week. Now, that seems ok, but the most crucial detail is that Samsung is allegedly ordering 50 to 70 thousand units a day of each device. And it appears that Samsung has high hopes for both of these devices, as these orders are much higher than those for the previous models.

According to these numbers, Samsung could be aiming to have around 7 million units combined for the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3. Now, this means that Samsung will be more than prepared for the launch of its new foldable. And if you’re curious, Samsung only produced around one to two million units of the previous foldable models.

Maybe Samsung trusts that the new features will make the new foldable devices more compelling for possible customers. Further, it is also rumored that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 may arrive with a more affordable price tag, so yeah, it could happen.

Source Front Page Tech