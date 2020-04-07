Up next
Samsung brought the trend of curved screens to the mainstream with the Galaxy S6 Edge, a design that has since trickled down to more flagships such as the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S20. Now, the company is apparently experimenting with another major design overhaul with a quad curved panel.

An application filed before WIPO shows the schematics of a phone with a display that slopes on all four sides, unlike the Galaxy S10 on which the panel is curved only on two sides. Yes, a quad curved display will definitely be fragile, but Samsung’s designers appear to have thought that through as well.

The metal frame is extremely thin on the sides, but it is raised on each corner to protect the glass, somewhat like the HUAWEI P40 Pro. However, there is no word which Samsung phone will be the first to flaunt a quad curved display. Until then, have a look at the concept readers created by ConceptCreator.

Via: LetsGoDigital

