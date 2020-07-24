We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Samsung’s upcoming bean-shaped true wireless earbuds – the Galaxy Buds Live – have already leaked multiple times in the past, giving us a detailed look at their design. Now, the official Samsung Galaxy Buds companion app has confirmed the Galaxy Buds Live name alongside renders of the wearable device and a major rumored feature.

New screenshots added to the App Store listing of the app reveal the Galaxy Buds Live name and also detail the process on how to pair them. We also get to see schematics of the Galaxy Buds from both sides alongside a few instructions, but what caught our attention was the mention of Active Noise Cancellation.

We also see the mention of gesture support, which is not surprising for TWS earbuds. The Galaxy Buds Live app has a dedicated option called Active noise cancelling that can be enabled or disabled via a toggle. Below it sits the equalizer wheel that allows users to switch between a total of six profiles that include Bass Boost, Treble Boost, and Clear among others.

