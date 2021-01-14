Samsung has finally released its new version of One UI. The latest upgrade features an exciting new design, enhanced everyday features, and deep customization. The best part is that One UI 3 will also arrive with Android 11, as Samsung has been doing a decent job to give its customers fast software upgrades, even though Android 11 was released back in September 2020.

One UI 3 will start making its way to Samsung Galaxy devices starting today. The first phones to make the transition will be the Galaxy S20 series, as the upgrade will begin to roll out today in Korea, the United States, and most markets in Europe. The software update will gradually be available in more regions and on more devices, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Z Flip, the Galaxy Note 20 series, and 2019’s Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series in the coming weeks. And if you have a Samsung Galaxy A device, expect the software upgrade to arrive in the first half of 2021.

“The launch of One UI 3 is just the beginning of our commitment to offering Galaxy consumers the best mobile experiences possible by giving them access to the latest OS innovation, as soon as it’s available,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “One UI 3 represents an integral part of our mission to continually create new innovative and intuitive experiences for our consumers throughout their device lifecycle. So when you have a Galaxy device, you have a gateway to new, unimagined experiences for years to come.”

Samsung Galaxy devices with One UI 3 will give its users a new refreshed design for an improved aesthetic experience. Features like the home screen, lock screen, notifications, and Quick Panel have new visual events such as the Dim/Blur effect for notifications and redesign widgets to keep your Home screen looking organized. Users will also experience smoother motion effects and animations combined with natural haptic feedback.

The camera on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone will also be improved with One UI 3. It will be able to deliver improved AI-based zoom on photos, as well as better autofocus and auto-exposure to help you get the best shots. But remember that you will most likely get the best pictures from your Samsung Galaxy S21, and if you act fast, you can already get yours starting at $100 over at Samsung.com if you trade-in an eligible device.