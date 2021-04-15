Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pocketnow

Samsung’s product plans have shifted around over the past few months, partially due to ongoing supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the more recent global semiconductor shortage. A successor to the Galaxy Z Flip was expected to arrive alongside the Galaxy S21 earlier this year, but not only has it been delayed, but it could also get a new name.

There has already been speculation that Samsung would name its next clamshell-style foldable phone the ‘Galaxy Z Flip 3,’ even though it would only be the second product in the Z Flip lineup. Citing “several reliable sources,” SamMobile is now reporting that the next Z Flip phone will indeed be called the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The reasoning could be to synchronize the generations across the Z Fold (which is expected to have a third entry this year) and Z Flip. Samsung pulled the same move with its Galaxy Note phones a few years ago, when it jumped from the Galaxy Note 5 in 2015 to the Galaxy Note 7 in 2016, so it should share generation numbers with the mainstream Galaxy S phones.

Whatever it ends up being called, the next Z Flip phone is expected to have a more powerful processor than the original Z Flip (big surprise, I know) and a 120Hz display. Certification documents for the phone reveal there will be two internal batteries: one 2,370mAh unit and one 903mAh cell.




You May Also Like
samsung galaxy a52 42 32
Samsung brings a trio of 5G-ready Galaxy A-series phones to the US
Samsung has released the Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A42 5G and the Galaxy A32 5G in the US market starting at $279.99.
Zenfone 7 Pro
ASUS Zenfone 8 Mini inches closer to launch
The ASUS Zenfone 8 Mini has reportedly received TÜV SÜD certification. While it doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming mini flagship, it does give a look at the offering in terms of charging capabilities.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung’s next foldables could launch earlier than expected
The new report restates the past rumors of LTPO screens with under-display cameras and S-pen stylus support.