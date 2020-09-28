Fast charging is the latest trend that has smartphone brands fiercely duking it out. OPPO made headlines earlier this year by introducing its insane 125W UltraDART fast charging technology that is claimed to fully juice up a 4,000mAh battery in just 20 minutes. At the same time, the company also unveiled its 65W AirVOOC fast wireless charging technology as well. In addition to OPPO, Realme, iQoo and Xiaomi have either showcased or confirmed their respective 100W+ fast charging solutions too. OnePlus also confirmed last week that the upcoming OnePlus 8T will offer 65W fast charging support. But surprisingly, industry giants such as Samsung and Apple have been late to the party. However, it appears that Samsung is finally taking a leap and will introduce 65W fast charging technology with its next Galaxy S flagship.

A new Samsung charger carrying the model number EP-TA865 has been certified by South Korea’s National Radio Research Agency. The listing, which was first spotted by GalaxyClub, doesn’t explicitly mention the charger’s 65W capacity, but the model number is indicative of it. Take for example the Galaxy Note 10+, which was compatible with Samsung’s own 45W charger carrying model number EP-TA845. Now, we don’t know if Samsung will ship the 65W power brick in the retail package of its next Galaxy S series flagship (Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S30), or if it will be sold separately.

On paper, it looks like a natural upgrade and a desperate move by Samsung to catch up with the competition. However, Samsung’s most recent flagships – the Galaxy Note 20 and its Ultra sibling – are still limited to 25W charging support. So, it would be quite a jump for Samsung to go from 25W to 65W for its next flagship, tentatively the next Galaxy S series smartphones. However, it is still a bit puzzling to see Samsung upping the ante by adding 45W charging support to the Galaxy Note 10+ and then downgrading to 25W for its successor this year.