It’s no secret that samsung is preparing the next set of foldable for 2021. The company is tipped to launch the successors of both Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip. Earlier rumors have said that the devices could be launched as soon as July. Now, the latest development reiterates the earlier rumor for the launch of Galaxy Z fold 3 and Galazy Z Flip 2.

According to a report from The Elec, Samsung is prepping to launch its next foldable smartphones in July. Moreover, it restates the past rumors of LTPO screens with under-display cameras and S-pen stylus support. Further, it says that the upcoming Fold will have a battery capacity that is less than its successor. It is said to pack a 4,380mAh dual-cell battery as opposed to the 4,500mAh found on the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

According to a previous report, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be available with at least 256GB of storage. It is likely to run Android 11 and it will come with One UI 3.5. On the other hand, the next Galaxy Z Flip 2 is said to be available is 128GB and 256GB storage options. It is also said to run Android 11.

The next Fold’s concept-based render suggests that the foldable smartphone will have the rear panel aesthetics of the Galaxy S21 series. It is also tipped to cost the same as its predecessor. Samsung is rumored to be developing the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come equipped with an under-display selfie camera. Moreover, the company might be modifying the S Pen technology so that the stylus can be used with the upcoming foldable device as well.

Coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 2, it could feature a 120Hz display surrounded by slimmer bezels. As per concept-based renders, the next Flip could feature a design inspired by the Galaxy S21 lineup. It is also expected to feature a bigger outer display.