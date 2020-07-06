Samsung Galaxy Fold 2
Image: Twitter / @UniverseIce

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event – which is rumored to take place on August 5 – will witness the launch of a new foldable phone, alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series, the Galaxy Watch 3, and more. So far, it was assumed that the Galaxy Fold successor set to launch next month will be debut as Galaxy Fold 2, but a new leak suggests otherwise.

A SamMobile report claims that Samsung’s next foldable smartphone will reportedly be called Galaxy Z Fold 2, which falls in line with the naming strategy Samsung followed for the Galaxy Z Flip. The name actually makes sense, as the company has reportedly been looking to unify all foldable devices under the unified Galaxy Z portfolio.

The report adds that Samsung is going with the “Galaxy Z” branding because “it intuitively communicates the idea of a fold while delivering a dynamic, youthful feel.” As per leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold will offer a larger cover display than its predecessor, 5G support, and a weird selfie camera placement on the inner foldable display,

