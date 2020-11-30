A few days ago, we reported that Samsung will launch new true wireless earbuds early next year alongside the Galaxy S21 series. Now, a couple of certification documents have revealed some details about them. Starting with the name, certification documents spotted on the US FCC database have revealed that the upcoming earbuds will carry the model number SM-R190 and that they will debut under the name Galaxy Buds Pro.

In addition to revealing the name and model number, the certification documents on the US regulatory body’s database also give us an idea of what the charging case for the Galaxy Buds Pro looks like. The shape of the charging looks like a square with rounded corners, similar to what Samsung offered with the Galaxy Buds Live. The rated charging output of the earbuds, as per the design schematics on the certification documents, is listed as 5V-120mA, while that of the charging case is 5V-500mA (that effectively translates to 2.5W).

Charging case design schematics for the Galaxy Buds Pro (IMAGE: US FCC)

As per a previous leak, the Galaxy Buds Pro will rock a design that will be similar to the Galaxy Buds+, but they will come with a major upgrade – Active Noise Cancellation. And as we mentioned previously, the noise cancellation experience offered by the Galaxy Buds Pro will be better than the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live, primarily because the former’s in-ear design can more effectively seal the ear canal against external noise.

Additionally, the company is also rumored to introduce an improved ambient mode with its new pair of earbuds that will likely go official in January alongside the Galaxy S21 family at the next Galaxy Unpacked event. Ambient mode, as the name suggests, allows the passage of external sounds through the earbuds to ensure that users are aware of what is happening in their surroundings. Unfortunately, there haven’t been any reliable leaks regarding the Galaxy Buds Pro’s pricing or the color options that will be on the table.