The rivalry between Samsung and Apple when it comes to smartphones needs no introduction. Remember the ads mocking the iPhone, especially the iPhone X’s notch – some of which the company later pulled? Well, the company has now launched a dedicated web app that lets iPhone users try the Galaxy software experience in a bid to give them a taste of Android and its OneUI skin. Samsung is calling it iTest!

'You're really close to being able to sample the other side'

The web app, which can be accessed by going to itest.nz, is apparently being advertised in New Zealand going by the URL. However, it is accessible for users all across the world. If you’re an iPhone user, you will see a prompt to scan the QR code that can be scanned to install the web app. Once you’re past that stage, you will run a simulated experience of One UI 3 on your iPhone, starting from the home screen to exploring the camera features and a host of other UI elements.

And to be honest, the experience is smoother than I expected it to be. You can simply scroll through apps, play around with changing the themes, browse the Galaxy Store, see how calls and notifications function on Samsung phones work, and do a lot more. You will even get a tour of the Samsung camera app and all the tools and tricks that are accessible to Galaxy phone users. Needless to say, iTest is an attempt by Samsung to let iPhone users experience what being on Android feels like, and specifically, on its own Galaxy phones.

There are a few limitations though, primarily because iTest is nothing more than a web app-based simulation. For example, when you try to open certain apps, you’ll be limited to the splash screen, and that is where Samsung assures the iPhone user that all those apps are actually available on the Android ecosystem as well. Here’s a cheeky one:

“Whatever social app you use you can have it on Samsung. So your argument with a friend about whether track pants are designed for relaxing or exercising can rage on uninterrupted, even when you switch phones.”

If you’re feeling adventurous and try to open the iTest simulator on an Android phone, you’ll be greeted with this message – ‘This experience was designed for iPhone users. You’re on Android already.’ And below that message is a link that takes you to the purchase page for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series phones – in hopes that you’ll ditch your current Android phone and spend a thousand dollars on a brand new Samsung flagship.