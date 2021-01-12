At its “A Better Normal For All” CES event, Samsung announced new TVs, home appliances, and new vacuum robot cleaners. One of them is the JetBot 90 AI+. Samsung uses a combination of sensors and AI-enhanced object recognition technology to navigate its vacuum cleaner around your home with “the same efficiency and care you do.”

Borrowing LiDAR from self-driving cars to deliver precise movements

The JetBot 90 AI+ features a LiDAR sensor that is similar to that used in self-driving cars. It detects distance and tracks location for precise movements. There is also a 3D sensor that recognizes the difference between objects such as a toy and the leg of a chair, detects even small objects on the floor, and recognizes a room’s shape to maneuver around it.

Samsung uses an object recognition algorithm to allow its product to identify objects of all kinds and map the safest, most efficient route. The JetBot 90 AI+ then uses this information to clean closely around items on the floor. It does so while being sure to maintain a safe distance from fragile or delicate objects and to lower itself under furniture when needed. If anything is classified as dangerous or likely to cause secondary contamination, it will simply avoid the object.

There is an advanced digital inverter motor that maximizes the 30W suction power of its Jet Cyclone system to trap dust from the air and dirt from the floor. The unit’s self-cleaning brush has fine fibers made of soft woven textiles. It picks up dust from hard floor and reaches into crevices.

It empties itself automatically

The Samsung JetBot 90 AI+ automatically heads back to the Clean Station (Samsung’s signature disposal system) after it is done with the cleaning. There, it empties the dirt, dust, and hair it has collected into a bag. This bag is required to be replaced once every two to three months.

“At Samsung, we’re committed to delivering new appliance innovations that inspire families, while helping make life at home easier in ways not thought of before,” said John Herrington, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Home Appliances. “By automating your floor care and learning your laundry preferences, these new home appliances remove items from your to-do list, freeing you up to do more of what you love.”