Samsung has announced that it will be holding a second Galaxy Unpacked event just days after the possible launch of the new M1X MacBook Pro laptops and the stunning Google Pixel 6 series. The event will take place on Wednesday, October 20, but it seems that the South Korean tech giant doesn’t want to wait that long to let its fans and the world get a slight taste of what’s coming.

Samsung has invited us to a new event on October 20. Unfortunately, there’s no official information about what may happen during the event or if we may get to see new hardware. Still, the company posted a video showing us what seem to be alien creatures working in a paint factory. Therefore the Galaxy Studio text appearing at the beginning of this short clip. The three little aliens then start to play around with the color palette by turning knobs that later change the color of their clothes.

Samsung invites us to “Get ready to unfold something unmistakably you,” which is also the name of the 19-second video. This leads us to believe that the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip may somehow participate in the upcoming event. Or at least it makes us believe that users may have the opportunity to personalize their new foldable phone with a more extensive range of color options to choose from.

Whatever the case, we can almost be sure that we won’t get to see the arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or the Galaxy Tab S8 since none of these enter the ‘unfolding’ segment of Samsung devices. Plus, the latest rumors suggest that the more affordable Galaxy S21 FE may already have a possible launch date in the first half of January 2021. The good news is that we won’t have to wait that long to see what the company has prepared for its second unpacked event.