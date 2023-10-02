We Have excellent news for any hardcore gamer who doesn’t care about money, as Samsung has recently announced the new 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Dual 4K UHD Quantum Mini-LED Curved Gaming Monitor. This powerful monitor arrives with up to 240Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, HDR support, and much more for $2,500. Indeed, it might not be the most affordable alternative out there, but the Odyssey Neo G9 is the world’s first Dual UHD monitor, and it is one of the first monitors to feature DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity that will support 8K connectivity without a problem.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Dual 4K UHD Quantum Mini-LED The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Dual 4K UHD Quantum Mini-LED Curved Gaming Monitor arrives with up to 240Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, HDR support, and other outstanding features that make it one of the best gaming monitors you can get today. $2500 at Samsung

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Odyssey Neo G9 Dual 4K UHD curved gaming monitor also features support for FreeSync Premium Pro for a fast and fluid gaming experience, a bright display with 1,000 nit peak brightness, and an excellent contrast ratio for better colors and depth.

Of course, there are more affordable alternatives on the market, starting with the 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor that now goes for $1,200 after receiving a $200 price cut at Amazon.com. This model will also get you a 1000R curved screen, and it features QLED technology with 240Hz refresh rates, support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro, and more. A more affordable alternative comes as the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 Series WQHD Gaming Monitor that now sells for $590 thanks to the latest 26 percent discount. This model will also deliver an excellent gaming experience. Finally, the most affordable option comes with the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 Series gaming monitor that goes for $291, thanks to a 17 percent discount.