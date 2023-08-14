Amazon’s latest offers will get you up to $200 savings on Samsung’s latest and best foldable phones, as you can currently pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,800 with $200 in instant savings. This may not seem like an interesting deal at first, but you must notice that this smartphone comes bundled with a $200 Amazon Gift Card, meaning you would be receiving a free $200 Amazon Gift Card with your purchase.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes new and fully unlocked, so you can use it on your preferred network. It also packs 256GB storage and a large 7.6-inch screen for watching your favorite content, and it’s also great for gaming, multitasking, and productivity since it also features stylus support to help you do and create more.

Of course, there’s a more affordable alternative for those interested in picking up a new foldable device, as you can also consider getting your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. This model now sells for $1,000, and it comes bundled with a $150 Amazon Gift Card, which means you get to score some interesting savings with the same formula as the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

And if you’re looking for other, more budget-friendly alternatives, I suggest you check out the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, which now sells for $920, thanks to an 18 percent discount. This model has 512GB storage space, an excellent camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, long-lasting battery life, and more. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, I suggest you check out the OnePlus 10T, which now sells for just $450 thanks to a very attractive 36 percent discount.