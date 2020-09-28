Samsung has added a new rugged tablet to its portfolio and this one is called the Galaxy Tab Active3. The new Samsung offering rocks a military-grade MIL-STD-810H certified build that is claimed to be capable of handling even the harshest working conditions. The new Samsung tablet also comes with improved shock resistance as it can now handle accidental drops from a height of up to 1.5 meters. Plus it is also IP68-rated, which means it is dustproof and waterproof to a good extent. Notably, Samsung also ships the device with an IP68-rated S Pen, which can also handle its share of liquid and dust exposure. And keeping in mind field workers, Samsung also offers a Touch Sensitivity mode that allows users to interact with the tablet’s screen even while wearing gloves.

Talking about the internals, the Samsung tablet draws power from the in-house octa-core Exynos 9810 processor coupled with 4 gigs of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The Galaxy Tab Active3 offers the flexibility to expand the storage by another 1TB via a microSD card. Over at the front, you get a 5MP selfie camera and a 13MP snapper at the back. Samsung says that the rear camera has been tuned for camera-based barcode scanning using a third-party app. The device runs Android 10 and also comes with the company’s Samsung Knox security solution. Notably, Samsung says that the rugged tablet will receive ‘three generations of Android OS upgrades.’

Galaxy Tab Active3 comes equipped with a 5050mAh battery that is user-replaceable. The device comes with a ‘No Battery Mode’ that allows it to run without a battery by connecting it directly to a power source via the USB port or the pogo pins. This mode is useful for scenarios where the tablet needs to be kept still in a fixed position such as a kiosk. The tablet also brings Samsung DeX as well as Google ARCore support for augmented reality applications. There’s also a dedicated Active Key that can be programmed to quickly launch an app, activate the emergency SOS feature, or start the Push to Talk protocol.

Samsung has not revealed the pricing of Galaxy Tab Active3 yet, but says that the tablet will be available in select markets including Asia and Europe.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 specifications

Display 8-inch WUXGA IPS TFT LCD

1920 x 1200 pixels Processor Exynos 9810 RAM 4GB Storage 64/128GB

Expandable up to 1TB via microSD Rear Cameras 13MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 5050mAh (Removable)

Source: Samsung Newsroom