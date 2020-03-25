Author
Tags

Samsung has just launched an affordable new tablet – the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 – and it costs just $279.99. The latest Samsung tablet has a sleek metallic build and slimmer bezels, but the biggest trick up its sleeve is support for 4G LTE connectivity.

Interestingly, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 still runs Android Pie, which is quite disappointing at this point of time when Android 11 is just around the corner. Another trade-off is that the battery is smaller compared to its predecessor.

Here’s a quick look at the specifications of Samsung’s new tablet:

  • 8.4-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display
  • Octa-core Exynos 7904 processor
  • 3GB of RAM
  • 32GB onboard storage (expandable up to 512GB)
  • 8-megapixel rear camera
  • 5-megapixel front camera
  • 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 comes in a single Mocha colour and features dual speakers. Priced at $279.99, it is now up for grabs for Verizon subscribers, and will be available for AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular customers in the upcoming weeks.

Source: Samsung

You May Also Like
iPAd Pro Magic keyboard

Pocketnow Daily:Apple iPad Pro 2020: HOT or BORING?! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new iPad Pro and MacBook Air, the specs in the next Sony PlayStation 5 and more

Oppo Reno 3 4G variant launched with quad rear cameras and Helio P90 chip

The Oppo Reno 3’s 4G variant features a lower resolution 48-megapixel camera and a less powerful MediaTek chip compared to its 5G-ready sibling.

Apple’s new iPad Pro has a LiDAR sensor, dual cameras, and A12Z Bionic chip

Apple has also unveiled the new Magic Keyboard cover that now has a trackpad, alongside the second-generation Apple Pencil.