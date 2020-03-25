Samsung has just launched an affordable new tablet – the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 – and it costs just $279.99. The latest Samsung tablet has a sleek metallic build and slimmer bezels, but the biggest trick up its sleeve is support for 4G LTE connectivity.

Interestingly, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 still runs Android Pie, which is quite disappointing at this point of time when Android 11 is just around the corner. Another trade-off is that the battery is smaller compared to its predecessor.

Here’s a quick look at the specifications of Samsung’s new tablet:

8.4-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display

Octa-core Exynos 7904 processor

3GB of RAM

32GB onboard storage (expandable up to 512GB)

8-megapixel rear camera

5-megapixel front camera

5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 comes in a single Mocha colour and features dual speakers. Priced at $279.99, it is now up for grabs for Verizon subscribers, and will be available for AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular customers in the upcoming weeks.

Source: Samsung