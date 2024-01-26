The new and powerful Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra launched with a $1,420 price tag on its 512GB storage variant, but today’s deal will get you one for as low as $550, as you can now score $120 off in instant savings, and you can get extra savings by trading in one of your current devices to receive up to $750 off. The best part is that Best Buy is also throwing in a $150 promotional Best Buy E-Gift Card and a 1-month membership of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, just in case you need more reasons to upgrade this outstanding device.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage space, a 5,000mAh battery, a 200MP primary sensor on its quad-camera setup, which also includes a 12MP wide-angle sensor, and two Telephoto lenses with 10MP and 50MP. You also get fast charging speeds of 45W via wired connection and a gorgeous 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with variable refresh rates that also supports stylus input, making it the perfect device for creating content and editing on the go. You can also get your new device at Amazon.com, but the same device will cost you $1,300. You also get a $200 Amazon.com eGift card when you add promo code FEA7SP3UFDJN.

