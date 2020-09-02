We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Intel unveiled its 11th Gen Tiger Lake mobile processors targeted at thin and light laptops earlier today, opening the floodgates of announcements from partner brands. The most notable one comes from Samsung in the form of its new 2-in-1 convertible – the Galaxy Book Flex 5G. More importantly, it is also the world’s first Intel Evo verified 5G laptop as it meets the power and efficiency benchmarks set by Intel. Notably, it is also the first 5G-ready laptop from Samsung.

The device rocks a sleek metallic build and comes equipped with a stylus. Talking about the internals, you get a choice between Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core i5 and core i7 processors, paired with the up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. In addition to a webcam, Samsung has also fitted a 13MP camera at the top of the keyboard deck so that it can be used as a rear camera when the laptop is being used in tablet mode.

The device comes pre-installed with the new Samsung Notes app that allows cross device notes syncing between laptops and Galaxy smartphones. However, 5G connectivity is limited to the sub-6GHz band. Unfortunately, Samsung has not revealed the pricing or availability dates of the Galaxy Book Flex 5G yet.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G specifications:

Display13.3-inch touch-screen
1920×1080 pixels
Processor11th Gen Intel Core i5
11th Gen Intel Core i7
GraphicsIntel Iris Xe
RAMUp to 16GB (LPDDR4x)
StorageUp to 512GB SSD (NVMe)
Expandable via MicroSD card
Rear Camera13MP
Front Camera720p webcam
SpeakerDual 5W AKG-tuned speakers
Battery69.7Wh
Ports1x Thunderbolt 4
1x USB-C
1x USB 3.0
1x HDMI
1x UFS & Micro SD slot
1x SIM slot
1x 3.5mm headphone/mic combo
Dimensions304.9 x 202.3 x 13.9~14.9mm

Source: Samsung

