Samsung has just lifted the covers from its latest premium mid-ranger – the Galaxy A72. And I’ll put it straight away – it is a major upgrade over its predecessor and brings some features that have been previously reserved for Samsung flagships. Starting with the design, Samsung has created this merged sort of effect for the camera housing at the back that looks quite clean.

A 90Hz AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery, and cool IP67-rated profile

The rear panel has a matte haze finish and comes in four color options – Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Purple, and Awesome Violet. I quite like the new design language Samsung is going for with its mid-rangers, and it is definitely assuring to see that the build is IP67-certified, which means a few accidental splashes won’t do it any harm.

You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) pixels display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and rocks a centered hole-punch. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G takes care of things inside, ticking alongside 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of onboard storage. Thankfully, there is scope for storage expansion via a microSD card of up to 1TB capacity. And to keep the lights on, there is a sufficiently large 5,000mAh battery fitted inside the Galaxy A72.

Four rear cameras, highlighted by a 64MP main and a 3x zoom camera

The latest Samsung offering has a quad rear camera setup that is highlighted by an optically stabilized 64MP primary camera. It sits alongside a12MP ultrawide-angle snapper, a 5MP macro shooter, and an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS that delivers up to 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the Galaxy A72 offers a 32MP fixed focus front camera.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A72 with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication, while Android 11 handles things on the software side. The company has assured that the Galaxy A72 will get software updates for a span of four years. There are Dolby Atmos-ready stereo speakers on the device, and support for a music share feature that allows playback on two sets of Bluetooth earbuds for listening with a friend.

Coming to the pricing part, the Galaxy A72 will set you back by €449 in Europe and £419 in the UK (approx. USD 550) for the base 6GB+128GB variant. The phone is coming to the UK and Europe but we don’t know about US availability yet.