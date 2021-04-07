Samsung has today three 5G-ready Galaxy A-series phones to the US market. But the company is not stopping there, and has launched two more dirt-cheap phones for budget shoppers – the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s. It appears that Samsung is keen on filling the huge gap left by LG in the US prepaid phone market in the wake of LG’s exit. Go read this excellent piece over at 9to5Google about how Samsung stands to gain from LG’s departure from the US smartphone market.

Samsung Galaxy A02s

Disappointingly, both the Samsung budget phones run Android 10.

The Samsung Galaxy A02s was launched all the way back in November last year, but signs of its Stateside debut started appearing in January this year. The entry-level Samsung phone offers a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display that has a waterdrop notch at the top and thick bezels. The lights are kept on by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging, while Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC ticks at its heart.

You’ll find three cameras at the back – a 13MP main snapper, a 2MP depth sensor, and another 2MP camera for taking macro shots. There is a 5MP camera on the front for selfie duties. It will be sold in a single configuration with a paltry 2GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage, but you can expand the internal storage via a microSD card. Also, there’s no fingerprint scanner on this phone.

Pricing and availability: Samsung Galaxy A02s is priced at $109.99 and will be available from Verizon and Samsung.com starting April 29.

Samsung Galaxy A12

On this device, you’ll find a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) LCD display and a V-shaped notch. This one is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC ticking alongside 3gigs of RAM and 32GB internal storage. Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A12 with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

There are four cameras at the back, headlined by a 16MP main snapper, accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfie and video calling duties are shouldered by an 8MP front camera. The fingerprint sensor is embedded in the power button, while color options on the table are black, blue, and red.

Pricing and availability: The Galaxy A12 will set buyers back by $179.99 and will be up for grabs from AT&T, Cricket, Metro by T-Mobile, and T-Mobile starting tomorrow.