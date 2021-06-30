Samsung and AMD have been working for quite a while in developing a new Exynos processor with AMD GPU, and it seems that their collaboration is starting to give excellent results. The first time we saw this SoC’s benchmarks was back in January, where it beat Apple’s A14 Bionic chip in leaked benchmarks. However, things have gotten better now that the latest tests show that this new chipset delivers more power than the current Samsung Galaxy S21 flagship.

Exclusive: Samsung is testing the AMD GPU in the new Exynos, and the Wild Life test on the 3D Mark has scored 8134 points. It is worth mentioning that the CPU in this test is A77 architecture, for reference only. Each test has different results, we need to wait for more results. pic.twitter.com/Rej9vqyP6s — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 29, 2021

It seems that the collaboration that started back in 2019 between Samsung and AMD turned out to be more exciting than expected. Recent rumors suggest that the new Samsung SoC’s with AMD graphics was originally scheduled to be released this month, but it could now be announced next month. Now, this information seems to be on track since we’ve recently seen the chipset’s benchmark scores over at 3D Mark charts.

The new Samsung and AMD chipset based on DRNA architecture managed to achieve an overall score of 8,134, which is 50 percent better than any variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The CPU mentioned in these tests comes with Cortex-A77 architecture, which means that the overall results of the final product will vary from what we have now. In comparison, the Exynos 2100 will use the Cortex-X1 Prime core, while the new Samsung Exynos processor will come equipped with the Cortex-X2 core, which is 16 percent faster.

Now, we may have to wait until 2022 to see this new chipset in action, as we’re not getting a Samsung Galaxy Note refresh this year. And the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip are expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood. So, in other words, we may get to see this new Soc in the next Samsung Galaxy S22.

Source Twitter

Via GSM Arena