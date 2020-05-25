Samsung has quietly listed a new in-house SoC, the Exynos 880, on its official website. And from the looks of it, the Exynos 880 appears to be a watered-down version of the Exynos 980 chip, with the key trade-offs being made in the camera capabilities department as well as hardware compatibility.

The Exynos 880 is based on the 8nm FinFET process and has a 2+6 core architecture. There are two Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz to do the heavy-lifting, while the six Cortex-A55 cores ticking at 1.8GHz are there to handle less demanding tasks. The Mali-G76 MP5 GPU handles graphics, and there is an integrated NPU as well.

Samsung’s new mid-range Exynos chip supports a single camera of up to 64MP resolution, or up to 20MP+20MP dual rear camera setup. Video recording is capped at 4K 30fps, while wireless connectivity will be handled by Bluetooth 5.0 and sub-6GHz 5G. Samsung is yet to announce which of its upcoming phones will be powered by the Exynos 880 chip, but we likely won’t have to wait much longer.

CPU2.0GHz Dual-core (Cortex-A77) +
1.8GHz Hexa-core (Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G76 MP5
Modem5G NR Sub-6GHz 2.55Gbps (DL) /
1.28Gbps (UL)
EN-DC 3.55Gbps (DL) /
1.38Gbps (UL)
ConnectivityBluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11ac),
FM Radio
GNSSGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo
CameraSingle-camera up to 64MP
Dual-camera 20MP+20MP
Video4K UHD 30fps encoding
Decoding with HEVC(H.265),
H.264, VP9
DisplayFull HD+ (2520×1080)
MemoryLPDDR4X
StorageUFS 2.1, eMMC 5.1
Process8nm FinFET

Source: Samsung

You May Also Like
HONOR X10
HONOR X10 visits Geekbench ahead of May 20 launch
It will be powered by the Kirin 820 5G SoC.
iPhone SE Red color
Apple iPhone SE will be available at an effective price of Rs 38,900 in India
After the cashback, the 128GB version costs Rs 44,200.
Pixel 3a hands-on
Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 4a Date: Too Late? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new possible launch date of the Google Pixel 4a, Apple’s new direction with the iPhone 12 and more