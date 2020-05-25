Samsung has quietly listed a new in-house SoC, the Exynos 880, on its official website. And from the looks of it, the Exynos 880 appears to be a watered-down version of the Exynos 980 chip, with the key trade-offs being made in the camera capabilities department as well as hardware compatibility.

The Exynos 880 is based on the 8nm FinFET process and has a 2+6 core architecture. There are two Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz to do the heavy-lifting, while the six Cortex-A55 cores ticking at 1.8GHz are there to handle less demanding tasks. The Mali-G76 MP5 GPU handles graphics, and there is an integrated NPU as well.

Samsung’s new mid-range Exynos chip supports a single camera of up to 64MP resolution, or up to 20MP+20MP dual rear camera setup. Video recording is capped at 4K 30fps, while wireless connectivity will be handled by Bluetooth 5.0 and sub-6GHz 5G. Samsung is yet to announce which of its upcoming phones will be powered by the Exynos 880 chip, but we likely won’t have to wait much longer.

CPU 2.0GHz Dual-core (Cortex-A77) +

1.8GHz Hexa-core (Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G76 MP5 Modem 5G NR Sub-6GHz 2.55Gbps (DL) /

1.28Gbps (UL)

EN-DC 3.55Gbps (DL) /

1.38Gbps (UL) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11ac),

FM Radio GNSS GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo Camera Single-camera up to 64MP

Dual-camera 20MP+20MP Video 4K UHD 30fps encoding

Decoding with HEVC(H.265),

H.264, VP9 Display Full HD+ (2520×1080) Memory LPDDR4X Storage UFS 2.1, eMMC 5.1 Process 8nm FinFET

