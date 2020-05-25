Samsung has quietly listed a new in-house SoC, the Exynos 880, on its official website. And from the looks of it, the Exynos 880 appears to be a watered-down version of the Exynos 980 chip, with the key trade-offs being made in the camera capabilities department as well as hardware compatibility.
The Exynos 880 is based on the 8nm FinFET process and has a 2+6 core architecture. There are two Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz to do the heavy-lifting, while the six Cortex-A55 cores ticking at 1.8GHz are there to handle less demanding tasks. The Mali-G76 MP5 GPU handles graphics, and there is an integrated NPU as well.
Samsung’s new mid-range Exynos chip supports a single camera of up to 64MP resolution, or up to 20MP+20MP dual rear camera setup. Video recording is capped at 4K 30fps, while wireless connectivity will be handled by Bluetooth 5.0 and sub-6GHz 5G. Samsung is yet to announce which of its upcoming phones will be powered by the Exynos 880 chip, but we likely won’t have to wait much longer.
|CPU
|2.0GHz Dual-core (Cortex-A77) +
1.8GHz Hexa-core (Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP5
|Modem
|5G NR Sub-6GHz 2.55Gbps (DL) /
1.28Gbps (UL)
EN-DC 3.55Gbps (DL) /
1.38Gbps (UL)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11ac),
FM Radio
|GNSS
|GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo
|Camera
|Single-camera up to 64MP
Dual-camera 20MP+20MP
|Video
|4K UHD 30fps encoding
Decoding with HEVC(H.265),
H.264, VP9
|Display
|Full HD+ (2520×1080)
|Memory
|LPDDR4X
|Storage
|UFS 2.1, eMMC 5.1
|Process
|8nm FinFET
Source: Samsung