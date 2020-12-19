Samsung has officially confirmed its new Exynos processor’s launch date, and it seems that it will take place just before the possible launch of the new Galaxy S21 series. A new post on Twitter reveals that “A whole new Exynos is coming.” We are expecting this to be the new Exynos 2100, which according to rumors, may be just as powerful, if not more, than its Snapdragon counterpart.

After a massive amount of Samsung leaks and rumors, we finally get official news, and these come directly from the Korean tech giant. The company has posted that it will be holding an event on January 12 to launch its new Exynos processor. Now, we believe that Samsung will launch its flagship Exynos 2100 chipset, which is expected to power the international version of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series. It also makes it easier to believe that Samsung may indeed launch its new flagship on January 14, but wait, there’s more.

#Exynos_is_back

A whole new Exynos is coming.

January 12th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/d85kT9Xvru — Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) December 18, 2020

We have also received details about the upcoming Exynos 2100 SoC, which comes from Roland Quandt. He claims that the new processor will feature a 64-bit octa-core CPU, which consists of one ultra-high-performance core clocked at 2.9GHz, a Mali-G78 GPU, and an integrated 5G modem. He also mentions that there’s a possibility of the Exynos 2100 being created with a 7nm process. Still, he also says that his info could be incorrect in terms of the fabrication process.

Samsung Exynos 2100: 1x 2,9 GHz (ultra high perf core), 3x 2,8 GHz (high perf cores), 4x 2,4 GHz (power saving cores). Seems to still be made in 7nm process for some reason (yield issues? though that bit could be off) — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 18, 2020

Whatever the case, we will have to wait less than a month to see if we will get the new Exynos 2100 processor and the official specs from Samsung, if the company doesn’t leak the information before. And since we’re talking about specs, you should also take a look at the recent leak that reveals all the details of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Source SamMobile

Via SamMobile