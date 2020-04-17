Author
Earlier this week, Google added a new feature to the Clock app for Wear OS smartwatches that periodically reminds users to wash their hands. Samsung has now done something similar by creating a new app from scratch for the Galaxy Watch that tells users to wash their hands and lower the risk of spreading coronavirus infection.

The app, which is simply called ‘Hand Wash’, allows users to set custom hand washing schedule. Once the alert goes off, the app will start a timer of 25 seconds for the handwashing routine. Plus, the in-built tracker will remind users if they miss any scheduled visit to the basin.

The app also comes with a neat watch face that shows the time since the lash hand cleaning session and how many are left for the day. Samsung’s Hand Wash app for Galaxy Watch series smartwatches is now available to download from the Galaxy Store.

Interesting Fact: The app was created by the team over at Samsung Research Institute-Bangalore in India, most of whose members were working from home during the development.

