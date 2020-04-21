Samsung has announced a new app called Samsung Health Monitor for the Galaxy Watch Active 2 that allows users to monitor their blood pressure levels. The app has received certification from South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) and has been granted the status of Software as a Medical Device (SaMD).

The Samsung Health Monitor app is compatible only with the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and upcoming models, and will be released in Q3 2020. It employs the heart rate sensors on the Samsung smartwatch to measure the change in blood flow volume for tracking blood pressure levels.

However, users will first have to measure their blood pressure using a medically certified BP cuff and then feed the reading inside the app, a process Samsung calls calibration. Users who have the Samsung Health Monitor app on their Galaxy Watch Active 2 will have to do the calibration every four weeks to monitor their blood pressure levels accurately.

Source: Samsung Newsroom