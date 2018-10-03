Samsung’s new AKG N700NC wireless headphones are now available

Samsung has taken audio very seriously and it has presented some new wireless headphones last month that will help you enjoy your favorite music. This new lineup is already available for purchase in the US, and the new AKG N700NC wireless headphones are a pair that may be just perfect for you.

If you love over the ear headphones, the AKG N700NC are a pair you should consider. They provide great sound, adaptive noise canceling, clear voice calls and a battery that will last up to 20 hours of continuous use. They can be purchased for $349.95 from Samsung.com, AKG.com, and Amazon.