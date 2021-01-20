Samsung has today launched its latest line of SATA SSD drives under the 870 EVO family, which succeeds the 860 EVO portfolio. Targeted at both regular users as well as demanding professionals, the Samsung 870 EVO SS is claimed to deliver sequential read and write speeds of 560MB/s and 530MB/s respectively, which is quite impressive. Relying on the company’s latest VNAND system and large SLC buffer, the Intelligent TurboWrite technology at its heart is claimed to ensure peak performance even in the most stressful scenarios.

30% boost in sustained performance and 38% gain in random read speeds

Coming to generation-over-generation improvements, the Samsung 870 EVO SATA SSD is claimed to offer a massive 30% improvement in sustained performance over the 860 EVO series, and up to 38% improvement in random read speeds over its predecessor. Samsung notes that thanks to the massive performance gain, even tasks such as multi-tasking and booting up a computer will be tangibly faster.

“Samsung designs all SSD components in-house to ensure that every part works together cohesively. As a result, the 870 EVO offers around 30% improvement in sustained performance over the 860 EVO,3 as well as a class-leading terabytes written (TBW) rating of 2,400TB,4 or a 5-year limited warranty, for its 4TB model,” the company adds.

You can choose between 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB variants

The Samsung 870 EVO can be fitted inside any device with a 2.5-inch SATA interface, and it also comes with a power-saving sleep mode as well that supports Window’s Modern Standby function. As for storage options on the table, you can choose between 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and all the way up to 4TB variants. Samsung’s update SATA SSD starts at $49.99 for the 250GB model.

If you want to boost the storage, the 500GB option of the 870 EVO SSD will set you back by $79.99, the 1TB model is priced at $139.99, the 2TB model will require you to pay $269.99, while the top-of-the-line 4TB version carries a price tag of $529.99. Samsung has significantly brought the price down for its new SATA SSD compared to the premium it asked for the 860 EVO series. For example, the EVO 860 started at almost double the asking price of $94.99 for the base 256GB model back in 2019.

Samsung 870 EVO SSD specifications

Interface SATA 6Gbps Form Factor 2.5-inch Storage Memory Samsung V-NAND 3-bit MLC (TLC) Controller Samsung Controller DRAM 4GB LPDDR4 (4TB)

2GB LPDDR4 (2TB)

1GB LPDDR4 (1TB)

512MB LPDDR4 (250/500GB) Capacity 4TB, 2TB, 1TB, 500GB, 250GB Sequential Read/Write Speed Up to 560/530 MB/s Random Read/Write Speed Random Read 98K, Write 88K IOPS Management Software Samsung Magician Total Bytes Written 2,400TBW (4TB)

1,200TBW (2TB)

600TBW (1TB)

300TBW (500GB)

150TBW (250GB) Warranty Five-year Limited Warranty