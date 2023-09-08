We have great savings to start the weekend, especially for those planning on binge-watching their favorite series or those who want to enjoy the latest movies on a large-screen smart TV, as Amazon’s latest offers will get you up to 34 percent savings on the 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN85C Series Neo Quantum HDR, which now sells for $2,488. This model usually costs $3,798, meaning that you can save more than $1,300 on your purchase.

Samsung QN85C $2488 $3798 Save $1310 The Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN85C Series Smart TV comes with Quantum HDR technology, Object Tracking Sound, Dolby Atmos support, Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, a versatile gaming hub, and Alexa built in. $2488 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN85C Series Neo Quantum HDR Smart TV is an excellent smart TV that comes with Quantum HDR technology, Object Tracking Sound, Dolby Atmos support, Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, a versatile gaming hub, and Alexa built-in, so you can also use your Echo Speakers and other Alexa enabled devices to control your content. You can also opt for the smaller 55-inch model, as it’s also on sale and now available for $1,198 with 20 percent savings, or check out the 75 and 65-inch models, which are also receiving interesting discounts, but pricing will depend on the option you choose.

You can also add a new 4-pack of meross’ Smart WiFi LED Bulbs to your cart, as they are now available for just $40 thanks to a $10 discount. These dimmable and multicolor lightbulbs are compatible with Apple’s HomeKit, Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThing, so you can control the mood and lighting conditions with your voice. Another great option comes with the meross Smart LED Strip Lights, which now go for $31, which means $19 in instant savings on the 32.8ft model.