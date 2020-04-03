Samsung currently relies on the in-house Samsung Display division for the foldable glass panel that is used on the Galaxy Z Flip, and possibly more upcoming devices. However, Samsung’s mobile division is now looking to manufacture its own foldable glass.

Samsung Electronics is planning to make its own foldable glass so that it can reduce costs by creating more competition in the industry. The company’s mobile division has already started the development of foldable glass tech and has contacted a few other companies that are at it.

Another reason for Samsung Electronics going in this direction is because the company wants to improve the quality of foldable glass. The division is reportedly working on creating a thicker glass layer that can be folded without any issues like cracking or creating a deep crease.

Source: ET News