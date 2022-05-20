Samsung’s Memorial Day deals let you save on the Neo QLED 8K Smart TV and more

We start today’s deals with a couple of great choices for those in the market for a new smart TV, as Samsung’s Memorial Day deals are letting you score more than $1,000 savings on the Neo QLED 8K Smart TV, a free MX-T70 Sound Tower High Power Audio 1500W, and more.

Samsung’s Memorial Day deals kicked off yesterday with tons of amazing deals on the latest Galaxy S22 series, earphones, home appliances, etc. However, today we will focus on some of the company’s best smart TVs, starting with Samsung’s 2022 model of the Neo QLED 8K Smart TV that can score you up to $500 savings when bundled with The Freestyle smart projector that usually sells for $900.

The QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV’s best savings come with the 85-inch model that now goes for $7,500 after receiving a $1,699.99 discount, but you can browse through the different sizes to find the best option for your budget. For instance, the smaller 65-inch model can be yours for $4,800 after an $899.99 discount, but the best part is that any of these purchases will get you a new Samsung MX-T70 Sound Tower, a $699 value, completely free of charge.

And, if you want a more affordable option, you should also consider last year’s Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV model that starts at $1,800 after picking up a massive $1,700 discount.

Neo QLED 8K The Neo QLED 8K Smart TV series is one of Samsung’s best options for those looking to get a beautiful image with a billion colors, ultra-fine precision for intense contrast, near-invisible bezels, and the experience of AI-powered 8K thanks to its Neural Quantum Processor 8K.

Savings are also being applied to Samsung’s 2021 model of The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV, which receives up to $400 instant savings, leaving the 65-inch model up for grabs at $1,600. However, you may want to hurry, as last year’s options are only available in three different sizes. But you can also get one for as low as $500 if you go for the 32-inch model.