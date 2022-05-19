Samsung’s Memorial Day deals let you get a Galaxy S22 Ultra for just $200

Memorial Day deals are already live and helping you save big bucks on some of the hottest products on the market. For example, you can already start saving on Samsung’s latest products, including the Galaxy S22 series, smart TVs, and more.

You can currently purchase a new and unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 model starting at $100. You got that right, and it’s all thanks to the latest Samsung Memorial Deals, which are giving you crazy savings. For example, the vanilla variant starts at $800. Still, you can get your unlocked model for $700 after the latest $100 instant savings are applied to every model in the Galaxy S22 series. However, you can drop that price even further when you trade in up to two of your current devices.

Samsung has enhanced its trade-in credit to give you as much as $700 savings on the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus, meaning that you can even get your new base model for just $100 if you’re OK with the 128GB storage models. However, you can also double your storage space for just $50 more. Suppose you want a larger 6.6-inch display. In that case, you can also opt for the Galaxy S22 Plus, which sells for $300 on its 128GB storage model, or pay $50 more to get 256GB storage.

However, the best savings come with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is now available for just $200. This model gets the same $100 instant savings, which means that you could get yours for $1,100. Still, Samsung’s enhanced trade-in savings will get you as much as a $1,000 credit towards your new device. I know that adding those numbers suggests that we could get one of these amazing devices for just $100, but $200 is what’s listed on Samsung’s website.

Either way, you will be getting one of the best devices in 2022. They all come powered by the same internals, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, up to 16GB RAM depending on the model you go for, and more than enough storage space for your pictures, videos, games, apps, and more. However, the Galaxy S22 Ultra features a design that makes it stand out from the other two members of the Galaxy S22 series. Plus, it comes with stylus support and the best camera configuration of the three.