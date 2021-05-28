We now head over to Samsung.com, where you will find several Memorial Day deals on smartphones, laptops, headphones, and more. We will start with the chaebol’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S21 series. You can get your new Galaxy S21 phone starting at just $100 after getting up to $700 savings when you trade in an eligible device. The same deal is applied to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which can be yours starting at $300 and $500, respectively. Now, all of these are unlocked devices with 128GB storage space. Now, you can also grab the 256GB storage option by adding paying $50 more. This means you can get the vanilla variant with 256GB for $150, the S21 Plus for $350, and the S21 Ultra for $550.

If you’re interested in last year’s models, you can score a new Galaxy S20 FE for just $350 unlocked. This phone comes with 128GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. Now, you also have to trade in an eligible device to get the $350 discount. However, you can also save up to $450 with trade-in when you go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. This leaves the base model selling for $550, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra can be yours for $850.

If you are looking for a new laptop, you can grab a new Galaxy Book Flex Alpha for just $450 after a $400 discount with an eligible trade-in. This will get you a new 13.3-inch model with an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. However, you can play around with the specs; getting a more powerful Intel Core i7 model will cost you $600. And if you want more power, get the Galaxy Book Flex with a 13.3-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage for $950 after the same $400 savings.

Get a Galaxy Book Ion starting at $800, and it will get you a new laptop with a 13.3-inch display, 512GB storage, and an Intel Core i7 processor. Plus, you get the same $400 discount with an eligible trade-in. And if you’re looking for another option, you can also get the Galaxy Book S starting at $550 with 256GB storage and the Intel Core i5 processor.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is getting a $200 discount on its Titanium version, which means you can get one for $400. The regular Galaxy Watch 3 in 41mm is getting a $170 discount, which means you can grab one for $280 or get the larger 45mm option for $310.

You can also score a new pair of Galaxy Buds Live for $130 after a $40 discount with eligible trade-in, or get the Galaxy Buds+ for $90 after a $60 discount. Finally, you can also get a new Samsung 10,000 mAh Super Fast 25W Portable Charger Battery Pack for $40 after a $10 discount, but this last deal is found at Amazon.com.