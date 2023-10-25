Discover Samsung deals are improving daily, as you can now score massive savings on some of the company’s best products. Today’s best offer comes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which currently goes for as low as $800 after you trade in one of your current devices. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is usually up for grabs for $1,800, but Samsung Week deals will get you up to $1,000 trade-in savings. This will get you a new and unlocked device with 256GB, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB RAM, a powerful and versatile camera, stylus support, and other amazing deals.

Savings don’t stop there, as you will also be able to take home a new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $500 after receiving up to $800 in trade-in savings. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is still one of the best devices you can get in 2023, as it arrives with an elegant design, stylus input, one of the best cameras in an Android smartphone, top-of-of-the-line specs, and other amazing features that make it a very desirable device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest foldable flagship in the lineup. It's equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a powerful triple rear camera, a large 6.2-inch cover and 7.6-inch main display, and a large battery that can last all day on a single charge. $1800 at Samsung

Samsung Week deals will also get you up to $345 savings on the recently announced Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. It starts at $450, which means that you can score a pretty sweet deal if you choose to get rid of any old tech. You will also find up to $1,800 savings off some of Samsung’s best smart TVs, including the Neo QLED and OLED models. And if you’re looking to equip your kitchen, you will also find excellent deals on stoves, fridges, and more.